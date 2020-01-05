Port Harcourt Airport Reopened After Fire Incident



The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria on Sunday announced the reopening of activities at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State.

Operations were shutdown due to fire that erupted on the runway.

A statement by General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, said careful measures had be put in place to address the issue that led to the closure of the airport.

She said, "Following a careful evaluation and mitigation of the impact of the bush fire earlier reported around the Port Harcourt International Airport and the dissipation of smokes around the airside, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public that the airport has now been re-opened to operations.”

