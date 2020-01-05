United Kingdom Prime Minister, Johnson, Not Given Prior Notice Before U.S Killed Iranian General

Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, did not receive any prior notification from United States officials before the airstrike that killed Iranian military general, Qassem Soleimani, on Friday.

According to a report by Daily Mail UK, Johnson was on holiday with his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, in Mustique – a private island in West Indies – when he received news of the incident.

Following the development, the British PM is said to have headed back to the UK so as to be fully briefed by senior government officials ahead of making a statement.

Johnson is said to be likely greeted by Sir Mark Sedwill, the National Security Adviser, who has been locked in meetings with heads of UK intelligence agencies on potential risks to ships and citizens in the Middle East.

The killing of Soleimani has since escalated tensions in the Middle East with Iran vowing to “respond in a strong way” over the situation.