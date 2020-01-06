78 Per Cent Increase In Electricity Tariff ‘Fleecing Of Nigerians’, Says PDP

The Nigerian Government on Saturday ordered a 78 per cent increase in electricity tariff for the various categories of consumers, excluding consumers in residential category.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2020

Electricity galaxytvonline

The Peoples Democratic Party has described the increase in electricity tariff as an act of fleecing Nigerians. 

The party’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, denounced the increase in electricity tariff, describing the action as draconian, provocative and obnoxious.

The Nigerian Government on Saturday ordered a 78 per cent increase in electricity tariff for the various categories of consumers, excluding consumers in residential category.

He said, “It is lamentable that Nigerians, who are already suffering the devastating negative impact of the recent increase in the Value Added Tax from 5 per cent to 7.5 by the APC administration, are now being further suppressed with increased electricity tariff.

“Our party holds that the increase in electricity tariff, under the prevailing harsh economic conditions, is injurious to the wellbeing of Nigerians as it will further stress the productive sector and lead to an upsurge in the cost of regular and essential goods and services, including food, medicine, housing, education and other critical needs.

“This APC policy, if allowed, will worsen the suffering of Nigerians as it will put more stress on already overburdened families, cripple businesses, result in job losses and exacerbate the prevailing frightening unemployment rate under the Buhari administration.

“The PDP insists that any administration that has the interest of the people at heart should provide alternatives or hold consultations with the people before imposing such harsh tariff on its citizens.”

The party called on the National Assembly to rescue Nigerians from such draconian policy.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Party Ward Chairman In Ondo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Nigeria's Chief Justice, Tanko, Denies Meeting Shehu Sani After Arrest By EFCC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Receiving Treatment In United Kingdom, Buhari Says Nigerians Can't Continue To Go Overseas For Medical Needs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics SERAP Urges Buhari, Governors To Publish Assets
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Gbemi Saraki Attacks Kwara Governor Over Demolition Of Family’s Property
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I Want To Do Things That'll Make God Show Me Mercy -Obasanjo
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military United States Sends 3,000 Soldiers To Middle East Amidst Rising Tension With Iran
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
International Hackers Loyal To Iran Attack Website Operated By United States Government In Response To Killing Of Military Chief
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Army Captain, Three Other Soldiers In Niger State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Party Ward Chairman In Ondo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
International Al-Shabaab Jihadists Attack US-Kenyan Military Base
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police Register Your Vehicles Or Face Prosecution, Police Tell Lagos Residents
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Nigeria's Chief Justice, Tanko, Denies Meeting Shehu Sani After Arrest By EFCC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Receiving Treatment In United Kingdom, Buhari Says Nigerians Can't Continue To Go Overseas For Medical Needs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Nigerian Government Lacks Power To Detain Sowore, Dasuki Against Court Orders By Femi Falana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Finance Ministry Of Finance Saved Government N700bn, Ex-Permanent Secretary Reveals
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Nigeria Police Places Officers On Red Alert As United States, Iran Tensions Escalate
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police Police Deny Shooting Civilians After Akesan Fire
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad