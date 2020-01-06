78 Per Cent Increase In Electricity Tariff ‘Fleecing Of Nigerians’, Says PDP

Electricity

The Peoples Democratic Party has described the increase in electricity tariff as an act of fleecing Nigerians.

The party’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, denounced the increase in electricity tariff, describing the action as draconian, provocative and obnoxious.

The Nigerian Government on Saturday ordered a 78 per cent increase in electricity tariff for the various categories of consumers, excluding consumers in residential category.

He said, “It is lamentable that Nigerians, who are already suffering the devastating negative impact of the recent increase in the Value Added Tax from 5 per cent to 7.5 by the APC administration, are now being further suppressed with increased electricity tariff.

“Our party holds that the increase in electricity tariff, under the prevailing harsh economic conditions, is injurious to the wellbeing of Nigerians as it will further stress the productive sector and lead to an upsurge in the cost of regular and essential goods and services, including food, medicine, housing, education and other critical needs.

“This APC policy, if allowed, will worsen the suffering of Nigerians as it will put more stress on already overburdened families, cripple businesses, result in job losses and exacerbate the prevailing frightening unemployment rate under the Buhari administration.

“The PDP insists that any administration that has the interest of the people at heart should provide alternatives or hold consultations with the people before imposing such harsh tariff on its citizens.”

The party called on the National Assembly to rescue Nigerians from such draconian policy.