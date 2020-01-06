Climate Change Cause Of Cold Weather, National Centre For Remote Sensing Reveals

The National Centre for Remote Sensing has said that the cold weather experienced in Nigeria is an effect of climate change.

Head of Unit, Hydrology and Climate (Water Resources) at the National Centre for Remote Sensing, Onoja Desmond, explained this during an interview with Daily Trust newspaper.

He added that the jet streams and harmattan wind are other contributing factors.

Desmond said temperatures would likely drop further in the coming years, exposing residents to colder weather conditions unless the issues of climate change are checked globally.

He explained that jet streams, which are rapidly moving air at the upper level of the atmosphere as well as the North-East trade wind, otherwise referred to as harmattan with the altitude of Jos, the Plateau State capital has made the city the coldest in the country.

Temperatures in Jos dropped to 6.7 degree Celsius on Friday, the lowest so far recorded according to the NCRS.