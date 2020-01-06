CSO Launches Campaign Against Illegal Detention In Nigeria

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2020

The People's Alternative Fronts has launched a campaign against illegal detention of Nigerians by security agencies in the country.

PAF started the campaign in the wake of the release of Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki after prolonged detention by the Department of State Services.

Sowore was held for months while Dasuki was held for over four years in contravention of different court orders granting their release on bail. 

Secretary of PAF, Eze Alloysius, in a statement, said that the campaign would seek to end illegal arrest and detention of citizens without trial.

He called on Nigerians who have been detained or someone who knows anyone that is being detained to come forward with information for PAF to take action on it.

He said, "We hereby ask Nigerians whose family members, friends or loved ones are being detained by police and other agencies to contact us with detailed information.

"Those who are being detained in defiance of court orders should send certified true copies of the court orders."

Alloysius asked Nigerians to call 08034723660 or email it to [email protected] to submit their complaints for legal actions to be taken by PAF.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

