JUST IN: Abductors Of Ondo Party Ward Chairman Demand N10m For His Release

This came barely 24 hours after Ajulo was seized in front of his residence in Ibaka quarters of Akungba Akoko by the armed hoodlums.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2020

 

Gunmen behind the kidnap of James Tolorunju Ajulo, a factional ward chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, has demanded N10m for his release.

A family source confirmed that the abductors reached out to the family on Monday morning and instructed that they should raise N10m if they want Ajulo back alive.

The source disclosed that the kidnappers were able to speak with the distraught wife of the victim.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Party Ward Chairman In Ondo 0 Comments 22 Hours Ago

"The abductors have contacted the family on the phone this morning.

"They used his personal phone to call his wife around 11:30am and asked her to raise N10m before they would release him to us.

"His wife was just pleading with them not to harm her husband and with the promise to get back to them soon but we have noticed that the kidnappers have already switched off the phone," the source said.

Spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Femi Joseph, confirmed the abduction of Ajulo when contacted by SaharaReporters on Monday, stressing that they were on the trail of the abductors. 

 

