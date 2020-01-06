Man Jailed For Wearing Police Uniform In Lagos

According to the police, the suspect was nabbed on December 15, 2019 at General Paints, Ajah, and charged with impersonation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2020

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested and charged to court a 32-year-old man, Jerry Gabriel, for allegedly putting on a police uniform. 

Gabriel was arraigned before an Igbosere chief magistrate court, Lagos. 

Police prosecutor, Adega, alleged that the accused person was unlawfully in possession of a Nigerian Police Force uniform. 

Other items suspected to have been stolen by the accused person and found in his possession were one Infinix X627 smartphone, one itel phone and one Tecno phone.

Gabriel pleaded not guilty to the three-count criminal charge.

Mrs Ope Agbe admitted him to bail and fixed trial for 14 January 2020.

