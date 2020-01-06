Plateau Commissioner, Yakubu Dati, Laments Attack On Personal Residence

Dati said no security organisation in the state has responded to the incident at his house five days after it happened.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2020

google


Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Town Planning in Plateau State, Yakubu Dati, has lamented an attack on his personal residence by hoodlums.

In a post on Facebook on Monday, he said, "My house in Tunkus was attacked on New Year day and I was not there. 

"The assailants tied my security guards and were asking for me. 

"They attacked at 2:00am and police responded at 8:00am. No response from all security organisations five days after."

SaharaReporters, New York

