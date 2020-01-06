SERAP Asks Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission To Reverse Increment In Tariff

NERC had disclosed that following December 2019 Minor Review of Multi-Year Tariff Order 2015 and Minimum Remittance Order for the Year 2020, there would be an increment in electricity tariff starting from April 2019.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2020

 

The Socio-Economic Right And Accountability Project has urged the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission to immediately reverse the increase in electricity tariff for Nigerians.

SERAP said it would pursue legal means if NERC refused to reverse the plan as it holds that the United Nations has barred the arbitrary increase of electricity tariff and as Nigeria is a member of the organisation, the country should be guided by the UN decision on the matter.

“We’ll pursue appropriate legal action if this decision is not immediately withdrawn and the arbitrary increase in electricity suspended,” SERAP said.

The rights group posited that while Nigeria continues to derail in the generation and distribution of electricity, failure of states to provide basic services such as electricity is a violation of the right to health.

According to SERAP, the special rapporteurs called on the Nigerian authorities not to increase electricity tariffs until there was an impact assessment conducted to gauge the impact of the tariff increase on the rights of poor people in Nigeria.

“Public consultations must take place, including with potentially affected persons and especially people living in extreme poverty. 

"Accessible and culturally adequate information about the measure should be actively disseminated through all channels prior to consultation.

“Measures should be put in place to ensure that the human rights of people living in extreme poverty in Nigeria will not be undermined by an increase in electricity tariffs,” the group added.

SaharaReporters, New York

