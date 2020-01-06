Thailand's Health Ministry Opens Marijuana Clinic For Citizens

Charnvirakul said Thailand already had 25 other clinics and 86 hospitals with a supply of cannabis-based medicine, adding that hospitals have requested that pot-based medication be made available in every province within the year.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2020

Marijuana

 

The Ministry of Public Health in Thailand has opened a medical marijuana clinic at its headquarters in Bangkok as it seeks to expand the herb-based industry.

Minister of Public Health, Anutin Charnvirakul, said on Monday that the clinic will supply patients with cannabis-based medicine that can be used to alleviate conditions such as migraines, insomnia, muscle and joint aches, numbness and loss of appetite, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Charnvirakul said Thailand already had 25 other clinics and 86 hospitals with a supply of cannabis-based medicine, adding that hospitals have requested that pot-based medication be made available in every province within the year.

According to the minister, Thailand’s parliament approved a law to allow for the use of medicinal marijuana in December 2018.

An amendment that seeks to legalise the growing of six marijuana plants per household is currently under review by parliament.

Charnvirakul, a leading proponent of medical marijuana in Thailand, was elected as a lawmaker in an election in March 2019 after running on a platform that strongly supports its legalisation.

He added that he fully supports the use of marijuana to cure diseases but he does not support its recreational use.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Despite Receiving Treatment In United Kingdom, Buhari Says Nigerians Can't Continue To Go Overseas For Medical Needs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy SPECIAL REPORT: Dirty Naira Notes Can Give You Staphylococcus, Tuberculosis
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Education Political Appointees, Civil Servants, Students To Undergo Compulsory Drug Test In Kano
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Health Workers Demand Salary Arrears, Minister Of State Slot
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Education UNILAG Students Being Supplied With Water So Contaminated It 'Looks Like Orange Juice'
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
'Crops Destroyed, Ground Vibrating' — Chevron's Oil Field In Ondo On Fire For More Than Seven Days
ACTIVISM VIDEO: 'Crops Destroyed, Ground Vibrating' — Chevron's Oil Field In Ondo On Fire For More Than Seven Days
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel US Advises Citizens To Reconsider Travelling To Nigeria Amidst Row With Iran
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Family Cries Out As Nigerian Army Fails To Give Account Of Missing Soldier
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel Nigeria Immigration Service Re-introduce $90 Biometrics Fee For Foreigners
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Nigeria's Chief Justice, Tanko, Denies Meeting Shehu Sani After Arrest By EFCC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Army Captain, Three Other Soldiers In Niger State
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Plateau Commissioner, Yakubu Dati, Laments Attack On Personal Residence
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Isa Funtua Doesn't Need To Tell Igbo What To Do To Get Presidency By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Register Your Vehicles Or Face Prosecution, Police Tell Lagos Residents
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Abduct Two Ondo Residents, One Escape
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Six Lagos University Students Injured During Exam Stampede
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Nnamdi Kanu Is A Herdsman By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics DSS Detains Man Unlawfully For 10 Weeks After Purchasing MTN SIM Card Previously Used By President Buhari's Daughter
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad