Ugandan Government Arrests Revolutionary Opposition Leader, Bobi Wine, Others

The arrest was effected as police fired teargas and live bullets to disrupt a consultative meeting that was organised by Bobi Wine. Media reports indicate that he was arrested alongside several of his aides and whisked to Kasangati Police Station.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2020



The Government of Uganda has arrested youthful opposition politician, Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine.

The singer-turned-politician was arrested on Monday by dozens of policemen in Kampala, the country's capital, as he attempted to access a venue in the city to attend an event. 

The young politician had declared his intention to challenge President Yoweri Museveni during the elections in 2021.

Kasangati Mayor, Mr Tony Sempebwa Kiyimba, said he was disappointed that police could block such a lawful meeting, Daily Mirror reports.

The young politician had declared his intention to challenge President Yoweri Museveni during the elections in 2021.

Kasangati Mayor, Mr Tony Sempebwa Kiyimba, said he was disappointed that police could block such a lawful meeting, Daily Mirror reports.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

