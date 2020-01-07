ENetSuD, 263 Others Ask Kwara Assembly To Stop Payment Of Pension To Governors, Deputies

In a letter addressed to the Speaker, Salihu Yakubu Danladi, jointly signed by its Coordinator, Alagbonsi Abdullateef, and Director of Legal Services, Lukman Raji, and voluntarily supported by 263 Kwarans who joined the advocacy, ENetSuD prayed the KWHA to repeal the law and outlaw payment of pension, gratuity and other allowances to past governors and deputy governors other than the statutory 300 per cent severance allowance provided for by Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission Act.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2020

The Elites Network for Sustainable Development, a Kwara State-based civil society organisation known for its #FollowKwaraMoney activities, has written the Kwara State House of Assembly to repeal the Kwara State governor and deputy governor (Payment of Pension) Law 2010.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker, Salihu Yakubu Danladi, jointly signed by its Coordinator, Alagbonsi Abdullateef, and Director of Legal Services, Lukman Raji, and voluntarily supported by 263 Kwarans who joined the advocacy, ENetSuD prayed the KWHA to repeal the law and outlaw payment of pension, gratuity and other allowances to past governors and deputy governors other than the statutory 300 per cent severance allowance provided for by Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission Act. 

ENetSuD also urged the KWHA to allow provision of personal staff and health insurance to past governors and deputy governors on compassionate ground as an appreciation of the services rendered to the state.

The groups held that the statutory 300 per cent of annual basic salary payable to past governors and deputy governors as severance allowance after completing their tenure (as provided in the RMAFC Act) is enough as a financial reward to them from the State.

They recalled that the governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, as a gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress, vowed to repeal the law while campaigning in Omuaran and Pategi local government areas of the state.

The groups said, “Additional pension and gratuity for past governors and deputy governors is not sustainable due to the economic reality and infrastructural need of Kwara State.

“Payment of pension for life to past governors and deputy governors is grossly against public interest, as it does not reflect a judicious use of taxpayers’ money.

‘The huge reward after office for past governors and deputy governors that serve for just four or eight years compared to career civil servants that serve with hard work for about 35 years does not reflect justice and is demoralising and demotivating for the general workforce of Kwara state.” 

They added that public office should be made less attractive as much as possible and the attached benefits should not be too enticing.

They urged the Kwara State Assembly to emulate Zamfara State by repealing the law.

SaharaReporters, New York

