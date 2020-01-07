Mane, Oshoala Emerge Best Male, Female Footballers In Africa

Senegalese forward, Sadio Mane, and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala have emerged the best male and female footballers in Africa.

They were announced ahead of their counterparts at an elaborate ceremony in Hurghada, Egypt, on Tuesday night during the 2019 gala of the CAF African Player of the Year award.

Mane defeated Liverpool teammate and Egyptian, Mohammed Salah, and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez to clinch the award.

His impressive form for club and country saw him towering above the rest to go home with the top prize.

The Senegalese forward was named among the top five of the 2019 Ballon d’Or award eventually won by Argentine maestro – Lionel Messi.

Oshoala on the other hand racked up the award for the fourth time after beating South African, Thembi Kgatlana, and Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout Njoya in that order.

With Tuesday night’s feat, Oshoala equals the record of compatriot – Perpetua Nkwocha – who won the award in 2004, 2005, 2010 and 2011.

The Super Falcons star has been in impressive form since joining Spanish side – FC Barcelona – and even scored in their 2018/19 UEFA Women’s Champions League loss to French club, Olympique Lyonnais.