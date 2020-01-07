Nigerian Students Demand Unconditional Release Of Detained Journalist, Agba Jalingo

The union also lamented the increasing rate of rights abuse of citizens across the country under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2020

 

The Students’ Union of Tai Solarin University of Education have asked the Nigerian Government to unconditionally release detained journalist, Agba Jalingo, and withdraw all charges against him.

The union also lamented the increasing rate of rights abuse of citizens across the country under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Citing several cases of unjustly detained citizens, President of the students’ union, Soneye Abdul-Azeez Lekan, in a statement, noted that President Buhari is leading the country to a full-fledged dictatorship with the incursion of military and paramilitary forces against the civilian space.

The statement reads, “As a progressive body, we do not agree with the blame shifting narratives of both the Cross River State Government and Federal Government respectively as far as the case of Agba Jalingo is concerned.

“The charges against this journalist are politically motivated and cannot stand the test of natural justice, equity and good conscience.

“Rather than using state forces, Governor Ben Ayade should have come out open with substantial proof against the report by Agba Alingo.

“The effort and resources being used irresponsibly by these two levels of government should better be channelled to improving the living condition of the people.

“Hence, we stand in solidarity with the course of Agba Jalingo and make an open call for his immediate and unconditional release with all trumped up charges against him withdrawn.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Facebook Commends SaharaReporters, Journalist For Uncovering Human Trafficking On Its Platform
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore's Co-defendant, Bakare, Writes DSS DG, Narrates Horrible Experience In Custody
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Missing Schoolgirls: SERAP Seeks UN Security Council Sanctions Against Boko Haram
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Human Rights UN's Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Condemns The Violence In Iraq
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Human Rights Central African Republic Peace Talks Suspended Due to Seleka Absence
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Pius Adesanmi Ban Air France from Nigeria Now! By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics JUST IN: After UN Appointment, Nigerian Government Reverses Suspension Of Rural Electrification Agency MD
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International U.S Criticises Russia, China For Keeping Mum Over Attack On Embassy
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Firm Reveals How U.S. Government Allegedly Influenced Buhari To Stop Chibok Girls' Rescue
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bomb Explosion Kills 32, Injures Over 35 Persons In Borno
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Insurgents Ambush Operation Lafiya Dole Commander In Borno
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
International Identity Of U.S Soldier Killed During Al-Shabaab Attack On Military Base Revealed
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Release Of Kidnap Gang Ringleader By Police Leads To Protest In Adamawa
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Travel US Advises Citizens To Reconsider Travelling To Nigeria Amidst Row With Iran
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Iran VS USA: Muslim Groups Protest In Abuja, Burn United States Flag
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Iran Vs US: United Kingdom Issues Security Alert To Citizens In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Trump Vs Iran: A Wander Into Unprogressive Nigerian Mind By Rachel Onamusi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion The Million-dollar Question For Buhari By Seun Awogbenle
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad