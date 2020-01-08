BREAKING: Abducted Ondo Party Ward Chairman Released After Paying Kidnappers N2.5m

Ajulo was released on Wednesday evening by his abductors after spending three days in captivity.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 08, 2020


James Tolorunju Ajulo, the abducted factional ward chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, has been released, SaharaReporters can report. 

Recall that he was abducted on Sunday by suspected gunmen at the front of his residence in Ibaka quarters of Akungba Akoko.

A family source, who confirmed the release of Ajulo to our correspondent, said the victim was set free at Ado Ekiti. 

"Yes, he (Ajulo) has just been released to us. After series of negotiations with the abductors. 

"He was released somewhere in Ado Ekiti and we have to pay the kidnappers the sum of N2.5m before they could free him," he said. 

Tolu Babaleye, an associate to Ajulo, also confirmed his release in a telephone chat on Wednesday night. 

"It is true and I have just spoken with him. So, I have advised him to go sleep first and take some rest. At least, by the time he is fine, he can be able to tell me more story on his experience,"he said.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

