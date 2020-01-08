Herders/Farmers Clash: Miyetti Allah Bans Night Grazing

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, umbrella group of herdsmen in Nigeria, has banned night grazing for members.

This was done as part of finding lasting solution to clash between farmers and herdsmen in Nigeria.

The decision, which was taken at the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday in Yobe State, also saw the organisation ban grazing by minors and hawking of cow and cattle milk and products by teenage girls.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, National Secretary of Miyetti Allah, Baba Uthman, said that the decision will be communicated to every member of the group including those at the grassroots.

He said, “This is a decision that has been taken by the highest decision making body of the association.

"As it is taken here, it will go down the ladder down to our members at the grassroots.

“They will be informed and sensitized concerning it."