Iran Vs US: United Nations Calls For ‘Active Engagement’ In De-escalating War Plans

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, said on Wednesday that he would “continue his active engagement” to de-escalate tensions and avert full-scale war.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 08, 2020

Portuguese American Journal

 

In the wake of attacks and reprisal by Iran and United States of America, the United Nations has pledged to involve more engagement to cease war plans by the two countries following the killing of top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, in a US drone strike.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Guterres re-iterated the “passionate appeal for peace”.

Iran had on Tuesday night carried out a ballistic missile attack against two airbases used by the US and other coalition forces in Iraq, in retaliation for the targeted killing on the outskirts of Baghdad Airport on Friday.

The strikes came just hours after the burial of the influential general.

“Stop escalation, exercise maximum restraint, re-start dialogue, and renew international cooperation.

 “It is our common duty to make every effort to avoid a war in the Gulf that the world cannot afford," he said. 

SaharaReporters, New York

