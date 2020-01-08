JUST IN: 180 Feared Dead In Plane Crash In Iran

At least 180 passengers and crew on board an airline are feared dead following a crash of Boeing 737-800.

According to Aljazeera, the plane crashed shortly after take-off.

The crash happened in Parand, a suburb South-West of Tehran, the capital of Iran.

The crash occurred few hours after Iran attacked military bases in Iraq housing United States troops in retaliation for the killing of an Iranian general by America.

The flight was reportedly travelling to Boryspil International Airport in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

“An investigation team from the national aviation department was dispatched to the location after the news was announced. We will give more reports in upcoming bulletins,” Reza Jafarzadeh, spokesperson for Iranian Aviation Organisation was quoted as telling reporters in Tehran.

Boeing, which manufactured the aircraft, said it was “aware of the media reports” of the incident, and it is “gathering more information.”