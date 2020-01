The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

The court in its ruling on Wednesday, dismissed the application of Great Ogboru of the All Progressives Congress after listening to the submission of the applicant and respondents.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Centus Nweze, the court held that the appellant, Ogboru failed to prove allegations of over-voting.

He said that the appeal is a waste of the precious time of the apex court.