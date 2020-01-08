Uganda Police Blocks Off Consultative Meeting Venue Of Presidential Hopeful, Bobi Wine

The police, who were acting on order from the presidency, sealed off the venue as they ordered the owner of the venue not to allow Bobi Wine host the event.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 08, 2020

africannews

 

Police in Uganda on Wednesday cordoned off venue of a consultative meeting by Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine, stopping it from taking place.

The musician-turned politician, who has become a popular figure among young Ugandans, announced last year that he would challenge President Museveni in the 2021 elections.

However, for the leader of the People Power movement to achieve this, he needs to consult the voters.

Accordingly, on December 3, Bobi Wine sent a letter to the electoral commission officially introducing himself and outlining his plans, which he published on social media.

The obstruction of the meeting today makes it the third consultative meeting of Bobi Wine that would be blocked by the Uganda police.

SaharaReporters, New York

