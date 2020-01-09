Air Traffic Controllers Cry Out Over Poor Navigational, Landing Equipment At Lagos Airport

The controllers under the aegis of Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers’ Association regretted that the diversion of aircraft was adding to the workload of their members and called on the respective agencies to address the sordid situation before it went out of hand.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 09, 2020

 

Air Traffic Controllers have raised the alarm over poor navigational and landing equipment at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, which have compelled some foreign airlines to divert their aircraft to neighbouring African countries.

The controllers under the aegis of Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers’ Association regretted that the diversion of aircraft was adding to the workload of their members and called on the respective agencies to address the sordid situation before it went out of hand.

A statement by its President, Mr Yomi Agoro, mentioned British Airways and Air France among the foreign carriers that had diverted their flights out of Nigeria to Accra, Ghana and Cotonou, Benin Republic, respectively.

Agoro also stated that the diversion of the planes was due to poor visibility and haze weather condition, which the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency has consistently claimed to have upgraded in recent time.

The statement reads, “We note with displeasure the unwholesome event unfolding at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport amongst, which was the diversion of British Airways and Air France flights to Accra and Cotonou respectively.

“The sad event was occasioned by poor visibility and haze, but more worryingly accentuated by the degraded state of navigational and landing facilities due to lack of calibration.

“We are equally concerned with the untold hardship the situation has visited on our members working in Lagos Terminal Approach position whose statutory responsibility is to ensure a round the clock safety in taking off and landing.

“In as much as we sincerely appreciate government’s huge investment in the upgrade of aviation infrastructure in the sector, NATCA is nevertheless concerned about the perennial state of degradation of the essential facilities and working tools with attendant increased stress and workload, which in practical terms translate to serious safety implications for the flying public.”

Agoro however, called on relevant authorities to take immediate steps to restore the full serviceability of the navigational and landing aids at the Lagos airport to ensure an end to the “uncalled” hitches recently experienced and prevent the re-occurrence of same.

Recall that NAMA recently claimed that it had installed the Category 3 Instrument Landing System at the Lagos airport to aid seamless landing during the Harmattan period.

It was gathered that the equipment cost about N6m to procure and install at the airport.

But, despite this equipment, British Airways and Air France, among others foreign airlines had to divert their flights to Accra and Cotonou because the weather minima was below their standards.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International JUST IN: 180 Feared Dead In Plane Crash In Iran
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Increased U.S Visa Fee Forces Drop In Number Of Nigerian Applicants
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Police Register Your Vehicles Or Face Prosecution, Police Tell Lagos Residents
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Business Delta Airlines Suspends Liberia Flights
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military Use Of Vehicles And Animals Banned In Borno State During Eid Kabir, According To Army
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Travel Abuja Airport To Close For Six Weeks
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Release Of Kidnap Gang Ringleader By Police Leads To Protest In Adamawa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
United States of America USA VS Iran: Nigeria Tops US President Donald Trump's Stronghold -Report
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics EFCC Operatives Raid Shehu Sani's Residence In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Arts Court Orders NCAC Boss, Runsewe, Remanded In Custody Over Land Tussle
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Army Personnel Injured, Several Terrorists Killed During Gunfight In Katsina
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunrunner Reveals How He Supplies Arms To Bandits In Zamfara, Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Gunmen Kill PDP Chairman In Delta
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: Shame Of A Nation Ruled By Shameless Leaders Cheered On By Pauperised, Pitiable Citizens! By Frisky Larr
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics HEDA Commends Borno Governor For Exposing Corrupt Nigerian Soldiers
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International U.S Criticises Russia, China For Keeping Mum Over Attack On Embassy
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education National Universities Commission Unbundles Mass Communication Degree In Nigerian Universities
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal N2.9bn Fraud: Court Adjourns Hearing Of Case Against Lagos Businessman Until January 29
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad