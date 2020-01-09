Army Personnel Injured, Several Terrorists Killed During Gunfire In Katsina

The army personnel came across the insurgents while they tried to kidnap residents along Mallamawa in Jibia.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 09, 2020

Troops of the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday killed some Boko Haram terrorists in Magama Jibia Local Government Area of Kastina State.

A shootout soon ensued, leading to the killing of many of the hoodlums and injuries to scores more.

Two soldiers were also injured in the exchange of fire.

In a statement by the army spokesperson, Captain Kayode Owolabi, troops have dominated the area.

He however, revealed that two customs officers had been kidnapped prior to the encounter and invasion of some of the bandits’ hideouts.

According to him, troops are in pursuit of the fleeing bandits, with a view to rescuing the two customs officers.

