Ikoyi Prison Electrocution: Court Fixes January 13 To Hear Suit Against Nigerian Government

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 09, 2020

 

The Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed January 13 to hear the suit against the Nigerian Government following the electrocution of five inmates of Ikoyi Medium Security Custodial Centre (formerly Ikoyi Prison).

The suit, instituted by the Prisoners’ Rights Advocacy Initiative, has asked the court to compel government to build more correctional centres in Lagos and across the country.

Joined in the suit are the Federal Government of Nigeria, Attorney-General of the Federation, Minister of Interior, Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Services, Lagos State Controller of Correctional Service, Attorney-General of Lagos State.

PRAI is also praying the court to grant an order that the service begins the decongestion of the court and also release those, who did not go through proper trial.

PRAI is also seeking an order that “A declaration that the overcrowding of the Ikoyi Medium Security Custodial Centre, which was originally built in 1955 to accommodate 800 inmates, but now holding about 3,113 inmates as at December 3, 2019, was unconstitutional and violates the inmates’ fundamental right of freedom from degrading treatment and respect for dignity of their persons under Section 34(1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“A declaration that the arrest and continued remand without proper arraignment and trial in a court of competent jurisdiction of all inmates as of the day of judgment in this application, who have been in custody for a period in excess of two months in case of those not entitled to bail, and three months in case of the those entitled to bail, was unlawful and unconstitutional and a violation of their fundamental right to personal liberty and freedom of movement as guaranteed by Sections 35(4) and 41 of the  constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act CAP A9 LFN 2004.

The advocacy organisation also prayed the court to grant an order compelling the 1st and 3rd respondents to keep the Ikoyi Medium Security Custodial Centre in good shape, and also directing the respondents to tender public apology in at least two widely read newspapers for violating the rights of the inmates.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

