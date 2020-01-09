National Universities Commission Unbundles Mass Communication Degree In Nigerian Universities

The National Universities Commission has unbundled Mass Communication degree in Nigerian universities.

The degree has now been split into seven with students having to pick a major area of interest.

According to NUC’s Executive Secretary, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, who disclosed the information on Thursday, the decision will take effect from 2020 admissions and academic sessions.

The seven new programmes/departments to be domiciled in a faculty/school/college of communication and media studies are Journalism and Media Studies, Public Relations, Advertising, Broadcasting, Film and Multi-Media Studies, Development Communication Studies, Information and Media Studies.