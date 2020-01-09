Policeman, NAFDAC Official, Teacher Make Integrity Icons Shortlist

Integrity Icon awards

A policeman, CSP Francis Erhabor, has been shortlisted among five Nigerians as 2019 Integrity Icons.

The award is a global campaign by Accountability Lab powered by citizens in search of honest government officials.

The other four finalists include Tani Ali Nimlan, an official of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control; Tina Odinakachi Lirmdu, a lecturer at the University of Jos, Plateau State; Kacheilom Betram Roberts-Ndukwe, a teacher in a secondary school in Port Harcourt, Rivers State; and Christian Ngozi Ahiauzu, head of the network infrastructure unit in ICTC at the University of Port Harcourt.

According to Friday Odeh, Team Lead of Accountability Lab in Nigeria, 407 nominations were received across the country but they have been screened with background checks on the nominees by the ICPC, retired civil servants and other independent judges from the private sector, CSOs and the media.

CSP Erhabor is the Divisional Police Officer, D Division Itam, Akwa Ibom State.

He was appointed as the Pipeline Commander by the PPMC with an allowance of N37, 500.

In 2019 he was approached and offered N6m to beat the system but he refused.

He was also informed by some of his colleagues about an illegal arrangement that will fetch him N500, 000 every day, which is way above his monthly stipend from the government but he stood his ground and never compromised.

Mrs Nimlan, who is an Assistant Director at NAFDAC headquarters in Abuja, made a conscious effort never to compromise her standards despite several attempts offered by people seeking to beat official procedures and standards.

One of such incidents led to impounding a container load of a lethal injection.

The injection, which naturally is a life-saving injection, was laced with hydrochloric acid, but because Mrs Nimlan insisted on following the due process, it was discovered that the injection was laced and prevented from being distributed in Nigeria. Her integrity saved many Nigerian lives.

Iirmdu, a Lecturer, remits money to the department after every task given to her.

She was once overpaid for marking WAEC scripts and she returned the money to the examination body.

Students and colleagues hold her in high esteem as a result of her honesty.

Ahiauzu was once offered N2.5m to rig the bidding process for an Internet Service Provider seeking a contract with the university to which he refused.

Also, his integrity ensured that the examination system in the school is void of manipulations.

He also operates an open and transparent system in his office, which makes it difficult for anyone to cheat the system.

Ndukwe ensured the principal of the school refunded money belonging to students whom he had extorted to pay huge fees for WAEC.

She also ensured teachers in the school who never showed up at work were exposed and effectively dealt with.

Nigerians are expected to vote for their preferred icons through this link: https://www.integrityicon.org/nigeria/

The winner will be determined at the finale scheduled for January 21, 2020.

A policeman, CSP Francis Erhabor, has been shortlisted among five Nigerians as 2019 Integrity Icons.

The award is a global campaign by Accountability Lab powered by citizens in search of honest government officials.

The other four finalists include Tani Ali Nimlan, an official of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control; Tina Odinakachi Lirmdu, a lecturer at the University of Jos, Plateau State; Kacheilom Betram Roberts-Ndukwe, a teacher in a secondary school in Port Harcourt, Rivers State; and Christian Ngozi Ahiauzu, head of the network infrastructure unit in ICTC at the University of Port Harcourt.

According to Friday Odeh, Team Lead of Accountability Lab in Nigeria, 407 nominations were received across the country but they have been screened with background checks on the nominees by the ICPC, retired civil servants and other independent judges from the private sector, CSOs and the media.

CSP Erhabor is the Divisional Police Officer, D Division Itam, Akwa Ibom State.

He was appointed as the Pipeline Commander by the PPMC with an allowance of N37, 500.

In 2019 he was approached and offered N6m to beat the system but he refused.

He was also informed by some of his colleagues about an illegal arrangement that will fetch him N500, 000 every day, which is way above his monthly stipend from the government but he stood his ground and never compromised.

Mrs Nimlan, who is an Assistant Director at NAFDAC headquarters in Abuja, made a conscious effort never to compromise her standards despite several attempts offered by people seeking to beat official procedures and standards.

One of such incidents led to impounding a container load of a lethal injection.

The injection, which naturally is a life-saving injection, was laced with hydrochloric acid, but because Mrs Nimlan insisted on following the due process, it was discovered that the injection was laced and prevented from being distributed in Nigeria. Her integrity saved many Nigerian lives.

Iirmdu, a Lecturer, remits money to the department after every task given to her.

She was once overpaid for marking WAEC scripts and she returned the money to the examination body.

Students and colleagues hold her in high esteem as a result of her honesty.

Ahiauzu was once offered N2.5m to rig the bidding process for an Internet Service Provider seeking a contract with the university to which he refused.

Also, his integrity ensured that the examination system in the school is void of manipulations.

He also operates an open and transparent system in his office, which makes it difficult for anyone to cheat the system.

Ndukwe ensured the principal of the school refunded money belonging to students whom he had extorted to pay huge fees for WAEC.

She also ensured teachers in the school who never showed up at work were exposed and effectively dealt with.

Nigerians are expected to vote for their preferred icons through this link: https://www.integrityicon.org/nigeria/

The winner will be determined at the finale scheduled for January 21, 2020.