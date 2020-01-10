Armed Bandits Kill Nigerian Air Force Official In Kaduna

Armed bandits have attacked and killed a Nigerian Air Force personnel at Ungwan Yako on the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, Kaduna State.



Aircraftman, Mukhtar Ibrahim, was killed after sustaining injuries in the attack.



A statement issued by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, on Friday said, “Unfortunately, one NAF personnel paid the supreme price in the process while some sustained varying degrees of injury.



“The deceased airman, Mukhtar Ibrahim, is scheduled to be buried today in accordance with Islamic rites while the injured personnel are currently receiving treatment at the NAF Hospital in Kaduna.”



Daramola said the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf of all officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, commiserate with the family of the fallen hero.