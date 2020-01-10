Boko Haram Terrorists Abduct Seven Travellers In Borno

Boko Haram terrorists have abducted seven travellers in Auno along the Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway, SaharaReporters can confirm.
On December 31, 2019, SaharaReporters authoritatively reported that the extremist group was planning to abduct travellers in Benishiek, Ngala, Auno, Mainok, Dikwa-monguno and Biu.
Despite the alert issued to the Nigerian Government, a source said the attack took place close to a military checkpoint in the area.
The gunmen, who were reportedly dressed in military uniform, ambushed a Volkswagen golf car and a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to the Adamawa Sunshine Transport Company.
There is no word yet on the whereabouts of the abducted persons.