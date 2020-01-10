DPR Seals Seven Gas Stations In Rivers

Speaking with journalists shortly after sealing the gas outlets, Operations Controller of Port Harcourt DPR Zonal Office, Bassey Nkanga, said the agency has commenced a clampdown on illegal operators and dealers of cooking gas across the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 10, 2020

 

The Department of Petroleum Resources has sealed seven Liquefied Petroleum Gas stations and shut down 10 filling stations operating illegally and under-dispensing petroleum products in Rivers State.

Speaking with journalists shortly after sealing the gas outlets, Operations Controller of Port Harcourt DPR Zonal Office, Bassey Nkanga, said the agency has commenced a clampdown on illegal operators and dealers of cooking gas across the state.

He said the illegal dealers have been engaged in recent past on the need to adopt legal means and apply safety precautions in their activities but that they had refused to heed the appeals.

He further explained that the department has engaged the LPG plant owners not to sell gas to retailers that do not possess valid licenses to avoid ugly incidents such as the recent explosion in Kaduna.


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

South Africa Nigerians Given 12-hour Ultimatum To Leave South African Town
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics I Cannot Be Silent When Lies Are Told Against Me –Shehu Sani
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunrunner Reveals How He Supplies Arms To Bandits In Zamfara, Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education National Universities Commission Unbundles Mass Communication Degree In Nigerian Universities
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Arts Court Orders NCAC Boss, Runsewe, Remanded In Custody Over Land Tussle
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Abduct Seven Travellers In Borno
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

South Africa Nigerians Given 12-hour Ultimatum To Leave South African Town
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics I Cannot Be Silent When Lies Are Told Against Me –Shehu Sani
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunrunner Reveals How He Supplies Arms To Bandits In Zamfara, Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education National Universities Commission Unbundles Mass Communication Degree In Nigerian Universities
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Arts Court Orders NCAC Boss, Runsewe, Remanded In Custody Over Land Tussle
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Abduct Seven Travellers In Borno
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics EFCC Silent Over Invasion Of Shehu Sani’s Residence
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal N2.9bn Fraud: Court Adjourns Hearing Of Case Against Lagos Businessman Until January 29
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Niger Delta MEND Emissaries Visit Ex-President, Jonathan, Over Attack On His House, Demand Release Of Okah Brothers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Author, Chukwuemeka Ike, Dies At 88
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Of Victors And Vanquished: Biafra, 50 Years After By Chido Onumah
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: Shame Of A Nation Ruled By Shameless Leaders Cheered On By Pauperised, Pitiable Citizens! By Frisky Larr
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad