DPR Seals Seven Gas Stations In Rivers

The Department of Petroleum Resources has sealed seven Liquefied Petroleum Gas stations and shut down 10 filling stations operating illegally and under-dispensing petroleum products in Rivers State.

Speaking with journalists shortly after sealing the gas outlets, Operations Controller of Port Harcourt DPR Zonal Office, Bassey Nkanga, said the agency has commenced a clampdown on illegal operators and dealers of cooking gas across the state.

He said the illegal dealers have been engaged in recent past on the need to adopt legal means and apply safety precautions in their activities but that they had refused to heed the appeals.

He further explained that the department has engaged the LPG plant owners not to sell gas to retailers that do not possess valid licenses to avoid ugly incidents such as the recent explosion in Kaduna.



