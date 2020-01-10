JUST IN: Resident Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike Over Non-payment Of Salaries In Ondo

The doctors, who poured out to the streets to express their grievances, blocked the state hospital gates for several hours and accused the administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of not taking their welfare seriously.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 10, 2020

 

The Association of Resident Doctors, Ondo State Medical Teaching Hospital, Akure, on Friday embarked on indefinite strike over non-payment of their outstanding salaries and allowances.

They expressed disappointment over government's inability to pay their salaries despite their commitment to work.

Leader of the protesting doctors, Taiwo Olagbe, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the medical practitioners have no option than to embark on the indefinite strike.

He said, “We have been working and attending to patients with empty stomachs while the state government refuse to pay us our salaries and allowances.

“It is unacceptable to work for six months without getting paid by the state government.

“It is on the basis of this that we have resolved to embark on the strike action.”

Commissioner for Health in the state, Wahab Adegbenro, could not be reach on his telephone lines when contacted by our correspondent.

But a source in the Ministry of Health in the state confirmed to SaharaReporters that the commissioner was aware of the protest.

“The commissioner has been briefed concerning the protest and would be addressing the issues raised by the doctors soon,” the source said.

