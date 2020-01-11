Bandits Demand N5m Ransom To Free Kidnapped Toddler, Mother In Kaduna

Kasso was raided on January 6, 2020 and three people were killed while many others were left with gunshot wounds.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2020

Armed bandits suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, who raided Kasso community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state and kidnapped several persons including a mother and her baby, have demanded N5m to release them.

The kidnap victims are Ladi Yusuf, a six-month-old baby, Rebbeca Sule and Bulus Sule.

The bandits, who reached out to father of the kidnapped child, Yusuf Sule, on Saturday, demanded the sum if he wished to see his wife and child again.

Yusuf and the community said they had no means of raising that money after the bandits looted the little they had gathered including two motorcycles owned by him. 

