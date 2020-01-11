EFCC Denies Arraigning Nigeria's Ex-Vice President, Atiku, In Lagos Court

In a statement by the Acting Head, Media and Publicity of the agency, Tony Orilade, such reports were described as fake and made to distabilise the polity.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2020

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has urged members of the public to disregard news making the rounds that it had arraigned a former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, in court. 

The statement reads, “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to an online report which claimed that the commission on Thursday, January 9, 2020, arraigned former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos for an alleged fraud of N75.3bn and wishes to state categorically that nothing of such took place.

“The commission also wishes to state that no statement or press release emanated from the spokesperson of the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, to that effect as claimed in the report nor was there any involvement of any sort from the commission’s prosecutor, Joy Amahian, in the imaginary arraignment. 

“The story remains the author’s imagination and fake news.

“The commission, therefore urges the general public to disregard the fake news as handiwork of mischief makers.”

 

