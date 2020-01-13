Accountant Bags 18-year Jail Term For Defrauding Church In Adamawa

An accountant, Ibrahim Aku, serving with Church of the Brethren popularly called EYN Church, Yola, Adamawa State, has been sentenced to 18 years jail term for defrauding the church of N15.5m.

Justice Nathan Musa of the High Court, Yola, delivered the judgment on Monday following a suit filed against the convict by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The church had petitioned the EFCC through its Secretary-General, Daniel Mbaya, detailing how the convict had defrauded the church between 2016 and 2018.

Justice Musa convicted the accountant on all six count charges preferred against him bordering on forgery and obtaining money by false pretence.

He was therefore sentenced to three years imprisonment on all the six counts without the option of fine.

Justice Musa however, said, "All the sentences will run concurrently considering the fact that the convict pleaded guilty on all the charges.”

The judge also gave restitution order for the convict to refund the amount in question to EYN Church.

He further directed that proceeds of the crime recovered in the course of investigation be sold to recover the money.