Bauchi Governor Hospitalised In London Over Undisclosed Illness

The governor revealed this to the people while expressing victory over the pending judgment by the Supreme Court on his governorship election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2020

 

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, is on admission in a London hospital seeking treatment for an undisclosed illness.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, Mohammed wished his supporters victory as he prayed for a quick recovery.

“I am in hospital in London but we strongly believe that Allah is sufficient for us and He is able and capable to give us victory.

“Success shall be ours Insha Allah.”

The Supreme Court heard the appeal filed against his election on Monday along with five other appeals against the election of incumbents in Imo, Kano, Sokoto, Benue and Plateau states.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

