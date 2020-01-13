Ondo Government Yet To Open Negotiations With Us, Say Striking Doctors

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2020

 

Striking doctors at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital in Ondo State have said there is no going back on the strike embarked upon over the non-payment of their salaries and arrears.

The doctors under the umbrella of the Association of Resident Doctors, disclosed that the state government was yet to open any negotiation with them since they declared their industrial action.

The protesting doctors had on Friday, January 10th of January, 2020 demonstrated in Akure, the state capital, over the refusal of the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's government to pay their wages.

Many of them complained that they were been owned salaries and arrears between three and six months depending on when they joined the service of the government hospital.

Their ongoing industrial disharmony had already paralysed health activities at the state owned hospitals both in Ondo town and Akure.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, Taiwo Olagbe, Chairman Media Committee, Association of Resident Doctors, UNIMED, said the doctors are still standing by their demand for the payment of accumulated wages.

He said, “We have not been invited for any meeting as regards this ongoing strike although we don't know what the state government is up to this week but we still stand by our demands. 

“We have already compiled the list and categories of months being owed us as doctors working in the state government hospitals.

“We not only demand for the payment of our salaries alone, there are lots of deficiencies of welfare issues and capable hands that we are also fighting for and expecting the state government to do.”

Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro, said the government would address the doctors soon.

 

