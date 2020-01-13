Pension Fraud: Maina Begs Judge For Bail Variation

Justice Abang had in November 2019 granted Maina bail in the sum of N1bn with two sureties in like sum.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2020

Maina in court ChannelsTV

 

Former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has asked Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja to grant him a bail variation following his inability to meet his current bail conditions.

Justice Abang had in November 2019 granted Maina bail in the sum of N1bn with two sureties in like sum.

Both sureties must be serving Nigerian senators with no criminal cases before the court and must have fully developed landed property in Maitama or Asokoro district of Abuja.

Maina is facing trial for a 12-count charge of money laundering charge to the tune of over N2bn preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He was arrested by a joint team of the EFCC and the State Security Services after years of evading trial.

SaharaReporters had also exclusively reported that Maina has been able to bribe his way to receive special treatment from officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service where he is being remanded.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, Maina’s counsel, Afam Osigwe, presented an application pursuant to section 181 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act seeking a bail variation for Mr Maina.

Osigwe informed the court that though two senators had been approached to stand as surety, they don’t have properties in the jurisdiction cited by the court.

He said, “They (two senators) have stated that they neither have properties in either Asokoro or Maitama worth the amount specified by the court.

“When you approach a person to be your surety and the person says I don’t have this property, I think it would be disrespectful to go behind investigating whether what the person has told you is true.”

Not moved by the plea of Maina, Justice Abang held that the court has reason for imposing such bail conditions and must be well convinced before it can be varied.

The judge said, “The court did not fix those conditions for fun. The court has reasons for imposing those conditions.

“So, if you want the court to vary it, convincingly, you have to establish the fact that the applicant is unable to comply with those conditions.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Court Dismisses INEC’s Appeal Against Kogi SDP Candidate, Akpoti
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Finance JUST IN: President Buhari Signs Finance Bill Into Law
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Legal Practitioner, Jiti Ogunye, Condemns Usage Of Presidential Jet By Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Unlawful Account Freeze: Court Orders Bank To Pay Lawyer N25m
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Outrage As President Buhari's Daughter, Hanan, Uses Presidential Jet For Private Photography Trip Weeks After Ordering Unlawful Detention Of Innocent Citizen Over Abandoned SIM Card
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Group Asks Nigeria's Anti-graft Agencies To Investigate Edo Governor, Obaseki, For Money Laundering
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Court Dismisses INEC’s Appeal Against Kogi SDP Candidate, Akpoti
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Finance JUST IN: President Buhari Signs Finance Bill Into Law
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Sports I'm Buying Arsenal Football Club In 2021, Says Africa’s Richest Man, Dangote
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Amotekun: A Good Start, Let’s Go For It, To Hell With Northerners’ Nonsense By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Legal Practitioner, Jiti Ogunye, Condemns Usage Of Presidential Jet By Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Unlawful Account Freeze: Court Orders Bank To Pay Lawyer N25m
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Wole Soyinka Never Again By Prof Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Outrage As President Buhari's Daughter, Hanan, Uses Presidential Jet For Private Photography Trip Weeks After Ordering Unlawful Detention Of Innocent Citizen Over Abandoned SIM Card
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Clash Between Farmers And Herders Leaves Two Persons Dead In Edo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Group Asks Nigeria's Anti-graft Agencies To Investigate Edo Governor, Obaseki, For Money Laundering
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Arts Persons Interested In Government Property Behind My Sentencing By Court –Runsewe
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Bauchi Governor Hospitalised In London Over Undisclosed Illness
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad