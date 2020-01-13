Resident Doctors In Abuja Embark On Strike Over Non-payment Of Salaries

Resident doctors at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja, on Monday began a three-day warning strike over non-payment of months of salaries.

President of the association, Dr Adejo Arome, announced the decision to embark on the strike at a congress held on Monday, accusing the management of not willing to pay.

Arome also alleged that though the Acting Medical Director of the hospital was willing to pay the arrears, he was advised otherwise by Mr Bako Achi, one of the hospital’s accountants.

“We would only back down on the strike if we received alert as evidence of payment for the December 2019 salary shortfall arrears,” Arome said.

The resident doctors also called for the removal of Achi, accusing him of insubordination and being behind the non-payment of their salaries.

Recall that resident doctors at the Ondo State Medical Teaching Hospital, Akure, had on Friday embarked on indefinite strike over non-payment of their outstanding salaries and allowances.