Resident Doctors In Abuja Embark On Strike Over Non-payment Of Salaries

Arome also alleged that though the Acting Medical Director of the hospital was willing to pay the arrears, he was advised otherwise by Mr Bako Achi, one of the hospital’s accountants.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2020

 

Resident doctors at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja, on Monday began a three-day warning strike over non-payment of months of salaries.

President of the association, Dr Adejo Arome, announced the decision to embark on the strike at a congress held on Monday, accusing the management of not willing to pay.

Arome also alleged that though the Acting Medical Director of the hospital was willing to pay the arrears, he was advised otherwise by Mr Bako Achi, one of the hospital’s accountants.

“We would only back down on the strike if we received alert as evidence of payment for the December 2019 salary shortfall arrears,” Arome said.

The resident doctors also called for the removal of Achi, accusing him of insubordination and being behind the non-payment of their salaries.

Recall that resident doctors at the Ondo State Medical Teaching Hospital, Akure, had on Friday embarked on indefinite strike over non-payment of their outstanding salaries and allowances.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Protest At Ondo Hospital As Psychiatric Patient Beats Chief Medical Director Into A Coma
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Monkeypox Hits Lagos, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Other States
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Human Rights Liberian Refugee Boss Seeks Support For Disaster Victims
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News Eight Suspected Cases Of Ebola In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Congo Confirms Ebola Outbreak, Two Dead
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Isolation Is Not The Answer To Fighting Ebola - Ghana's Deputy Information Minister
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Court Dismisses INEC’s Appeal Against Kogi SDP Candidate, Akpoti
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Finance JUST IN: President Buhari Signs Finance Bill Into Law
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Clash Between Farmers And Herders Leaves Two Persons Dead In Edo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Outrage As President Buhari's Daughter, Hanan, Uses Presidential Jet For Private Photography Trip Weeks After Ordering Unlawful Detention Of Innocent Citizen Over Abandoned SIM Card
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Group Asks Nigeria's Anti-graft Agencies To Investigate Edo Governor, Obaseki, For Money Laundering
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics EFCC Breaks Silence On Detention Of Shehu Sani
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Amotekun: A Good Start, Let’s Go For It, To Hell With Northerners’ Nonsense By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Markets Fire Razes Furniture Market In Abuja, Destroys Valuables
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Children Not Authorised To Use Presidential Jets –Falana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption United Kingdom Government Set To Return $9.6m Ibori Loot To Nigeria, Delta Authorities Allegedly Unaware Of Move
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Accountant Bags 18-year Jail Term For Defrauding Church In Adamawa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Your Day Of Reckoning Very Near, El-Zakzaky’s Followers Tell President Buhari, Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad