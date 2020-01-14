Anxiety As Ihedioha, Tambuwal Await Judgment At Supreme Court

A seven-man panel led by Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, fixed the time after parties in the various appeals had adopted the brief of argument.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2020


The Supreme Court has stood down judgment on the governorship election appeals involving Imo and Sokoto states to 5:00pm when the sitting will reconvene. 

In the Sokoto guber appeal, Ahmed Aliyu is challenging the election of Governor Aminu Tambuwal. 

Ifeanyi Ararume, Hope Uzodinma and Uche Nwosu are challenging the victory of Emeka Ihedioha in the Imo governorship election. 
 

