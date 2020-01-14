Bayelsa Ministry Of Environment Raid Supermarket Over Expired Items

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2020



The Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment on Monday urged residents to be conscious and double check the authenticity of what they procure at  many outlets in the state particularly at  a supermarket known as JEOPAL over the sale of expired items to unsuspecting members of the public, which could have health implications.

This followed a discovery when Environmental Health Inspection officers went on a routine inspection. 

In statement, Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Udengs Eradiri, said members of the public should desist from purchasing items at JEOPAL Supermarket and its subsidiaries over sales of expired items.

He said, "The general public is by this announcement asked not to purchase goods from JEOPAL Supermarket and its subsidiaries.

"This announcement is predicated on  the discovery of expired goods ranging from beverages to dairy products in the supermarket by Environmental Health Inspection officers during their routine check carried out on Monday 13th January, 2020.

"It is on record that sometime in 2010 the said JOEPAL Supermarket and The Giant Supermarket were indicted by the state government for sales of expired products, hence this recurrence will be decisively dealt with for the safety of the Bayelsa people.

"The public is therefore advised to be conscious when purchasing goods for consumption."
 

