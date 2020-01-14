BREAKING: Police Open Fire On Shiite Members In Abuja, Injure Three

The policemen, who had laid ambush on the IMN members, fired live ammunition and teargas canisters to disperse the crowd.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2020


Armed policemen in Abuja have opened fire on protesting members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria popularly known as Shiite, injuring three of them in the process.

The group had on Tuesday staged a protest in city to demand the release of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat.

As at the time of this report, there was pandemonium in the area as passersby were seen scampering for safety.

El-Zakzaky and his wife were recently transferred from custody of Department of State Services to a correctional center on the orders of a Kaduna High Court.
 

