Bricklayer Bites Policeman's Head In Ondo To Resist Arrest





An aggrieved labourer working in a construction site, Dare Olibamoyo, has been docked in a magistrates court sitting in Ondo State for biting a police officer while trying to resist arrest.

Mr Olibamoyo committed the offence against Inspector Emmanuel Alademehin on January 8, 2020 while the former was on a raid of the site.

The 26-year-old labourer had allegedly committed the offence at a site located at Johnson Sawmill in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.



The defendant was charged on three-count offence bordering on unlawful assault and resisting arrest.

Usifoh James, prosecutor of the case, revealed to the court that Olibamoyo bit the police officer on his forehead while performing his job.

He said the act had caused the policeman some grievous body injury and harm which landed him in a clinic.

According to the prosecutor, the offence committed by Olibamoyo was contrary and punishable under Sections 356, 356(2) and 355 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrates Johnson Ajayi admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until January 24, 2020.

