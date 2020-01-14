Kidnappers Demand N100m Ransom For 58 Persons Abducted In Southern Kaduna

Habila Sarkin Noma Rumana, a pastor and leader of the displaced community, said the attackers are well known to the security in the state and are Fulani.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2020

Armed Bandits, who sacked 10 communites in Chikun and Birnin Gwari local government areas of Kaduna State have asked for a ransom of N100m to free 58 hostages they had held since January 6, 2020.

The revelation was made by Jonathan Asake, President of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, when he visited a camp of displaced persons from the attack at the uncompleted Community Secondary School, Unguwan Bije, Gonin Gora.

He said, "We have been under attack in the past but we always find ways of surviving them.What we know is that the attackers are well armed and are Fulani.

"They would graze on our crops and threaten to kill us if we protest. Sometimes they would attack and take captives. We will manage and pay ransoms. Even after paying, sometimes they kill the victims.

"But the ones that took place on January 6, 2020 was the worst. Hundreds of armed gunmen invaded about 10 of our villages at the same time. They carried out deadly attacks and looted our villages.

"At the last count, between 34 to 36 people were killed. In fact, 58 people were kidnapped from what the kidnappers said. But we still can't account for many, they are hiding in the forest and bushes."

Rumana said the kidnappers called to demand N100m in ransom if the abducted people are to return home alive.

He added, "The kidnappers have called. They say we must produce N100m as ransom if we want to have them alive. I don't know how they expect us to raise that money.

"They stole our cattle, looted our valuables, stole and burnt our grains. We escaped by the grace of God."

President of SOKAPU called on the Nigerian Government to urgently save the people of Southern Kaduna from the attacks he said were deliberate.

He also called on the international community and non-governmental organisations to assist with aid.

