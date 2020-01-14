NAPTIP Rescues 21 Victims Of Human Trafficking In Uyo

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has rescued 21 victims from suspected human traffickers.

The Uyo Zonal Commander, Mr Nduka Nwanne, said the victims were intercepted by men of the Department of State Services along Obot Akara Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom in a bus conveying them to the Western part of the country.

He said two suspects arrested in connection with the crime were undergoing interrogation to determine the actual purpose of the traffickers.

He said the two suspects arrested were the driver and conductor of the bus, adding that investigation was ongoing to uncover the prime suspect.

“We can say this is one of the success stories of collaboration we are having.

"The DSS has just handed over 21 victims of human trafficking on Monday, that is the essence of collaboration.

“Investigation revealed that they were coming from Cross River and had a stopover at Obot Akara in Akwa Ibom before proceeding.

"They were heading to the Western part of Nigeria.

“They are mainly teenagers, between the ages of 15 and 18, many of them are males.

“We have arrested the driver and bus conductor carrying them, and impounded the vehicle.

“There is another crime suspect we are trying to track that is said to be working with the prime suspect.”