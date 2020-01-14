Nigerian Lawmakers Ask NERC To Suspend Electricity Tariff Increase

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2020

The House of Representatives has directed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and Ministry of Power to suspend the proposed tariff increase.

Chairman of the House Committee on Power, Aliu Magaji, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during a meeting with Minister of Power and NERC management.

The committee asked the commission to put on hold all arrangements regarding the upward review of the tariff. 

The chairman said the suspension became imperative to give room for more awareness for Nigerians and also enable the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, conclude his consultation on the matter.   

General Manager, Marketing Competition and Rates of NERC, Sharifidden Mohammed, told the committee that the reason for the review was borne out of the increase in exchange rate.
 

