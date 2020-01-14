Supreme Court Fixes January 20 For Judgment In Kano Governorship Election





The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday fixed January 20 for judgment on the Kano State governorship election.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abba Yusuf, had filed an appeal challenging the election of Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress over alleged irregularities that characterised the election.

The PDP candidate approached the apex court after failing to get the Election Petitions Tribunal and the Appeal Court to upturn Ganduje’s victory.

At the hearing of the appeal after the counsels adopted their written addresses, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, said the court will give its judgment on Monday January 20.

