Delta Government Bans Protests Within Premises Of Multinational Companies

The Delta State Government has said it will henceforth arrest and criminalise protests, meetings or negotiations by youth associations within the premises of oil prospecting companies in the state.

The state government gave the warning on Tuesday in a statement following the alleged death of two security personnel attached to Midwestern Oil and Gas Company at Umusadege community under Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state over a disagreement between the host community and oil firm.

The statement signed by Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Emman Amgbaduba, read, “No youth must approach any oil company operating in Delta State over any form of issue.

“Should anyone attempt to take over the premises of any company, security operatives should take necessary actions by treating such person(s) as criminals.

“No form of youth activity is expected to hold within the premises of oil companies operating in our state, be it peaceful protest or meetings.”

The commissioner while directing all forms of protests to his office, called on security operatives to carry out a thorough investigation on the cause of breakdown of law and order which led to loss of lives and properties in Umusadege community last weekend.