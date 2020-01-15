New Imo Governor, Uzodinma, Freezes State Accounts

This order came a few hours after the Supreme Court declared him the duly elected governor of the state on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters Jan 15, 2020

New governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has given an order to all financial institutions where the state funds are maintained not to honour any draft till further notice.

This order came a few hours after the Supreme Court declared him the duly elected governor of the state on Tuesday, a report by PUNCH said. 

A letter addressed to the regional directors and managers of all financial institutions in Imo State and signed by Cosmos Iwu, Director-General of Senator Hope Uzodinma Campaign Organisation, on behalf of the governor, ordered “post no debit” on all accounts of the state domiciled in their banks till further directive.

The letter which was titled, “Order of post no debit on all accounts of Imo State Government effective 14, January 2020” stated that the order was a sequel to the apex court judgment which declared Uzodinma the new governor of the state.

The three-paragraph letter reads, “Following the Supreme Court judgment of 14, January 2020, I am directed by his excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to take this as your authority/instruction to place a post no debit order on all accounts of the Imo State Government maintained in your various institutions.

“You are by this letter directed to comply and await further instructions from the office of his excellency, the executive governor of Imo State. Thanks for your cooperation.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Why Supreme Court Upturned Ihedioha's Victory
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Lawyers React To Supreme Court Ruling On Ihedioha
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Anxiety As Ihedioha, Tambuwal Await Judgment At Supreme Court
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ogun Government Insist On Appointing Disgraced, Sacked University Don As Education Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Imo: Supreme Court Judgment Final But Unpalatable To Loser -Ozekhome
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Slams Supreme Court Ruling Pronouncing Uzodinma As Imo Governor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why Supreme Court Upturned Ihedioha's Victory
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Lawyers React To Supreme Court Ruling On Ihedioha
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Anxiety As Ihedioha, Tambuwal Await Judgment At Supreme Court
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Open Fire On Shiite Members In Abuja, Injure Three
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ogun Government Insist On Appointing Disgraced, Sacked University Don As Education Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Immigration System Crash At Nigerian Airports Leaves Passengers Stranded
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal Imo: Supreme Court Judgment Final But Unpalatable To Loser -Ozekhome
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Of Bauchi, Benue and Plateau Appeals Indefinitely
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Wole Soyinka Never Again By Prof Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Identities Of Four Seminarians Kidnapped By Gunmen In Kaduna Revealed
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Slams Supreme Court Ruling Pronouncing Uzodinma As Imo Governor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Agriculture Nobody Can Sue Us, Agriculture Ministry Tells Court, ENetSuD
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad