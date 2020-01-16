UPDATE: NAPTIP To 'Look Into' Video Of Ladies Trafficked To Lebanon Begging Nigerian Embassy To Repatriate Them

Director General of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Oka-Donli, revealed to SaharaReporters that the agency will look into it.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 16, 2020

Julie Oka-Donli SaharaReporters Media


The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has promised to look into a video showing Nigerian ladies trafficked to Lebanon pleading to return home.

In a chat with our correspondent, she said the agency was not aware of the incident at the Nigerian Embassy in Lebanon.  See Also International Ladies Trafficked To Lebanon Begs To Return Home After Nigerian Embassy Rejects Them 0 Comments 22 Hours Ago

She stated that the agency was working to return all Nigerians trafficked from the country.

She said, "I have not seen the video in question, all I know is that we have rescued two victims from Lebanon.

"One is now with us and the one whose video went viral is expected back in a day or two." 

SaharaReporters had published a report of some Nigerian ladies trafficked to Lebanon for sex work begging the Nigerian Government to help return them back to the country.

The ladies in the video alleged that they escaped from their homes and went to the Nigerian Embassy in Lebanon but Nigerians working at the embassy sent them out

The ladies said they were taken to the Arabian country and made to work as slaves and prostitutes.

They cried out after they got information that the Nigerian Government helped a lady escape Lebanon and reunited her with her family in Nigeria.

According to Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Nigerian Embassy in Lebanon has since taken up the care of the affected ladies. 
 

SaharaReporters, New York

