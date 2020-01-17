BREAKING: Physically Challenged Persons Protest In Abuja, Demand Implementation Of Disability Act

The protesters under the platform of Center for Citizens with Disabilities, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to expedite action and implement the disability act.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 17, 2020

SaharaReporters Media


Irked by non-implementation of  Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act one year after it was signed into law, scores of persons living with disabilities have staged a protest in Abuja to call for its implementation.

The protesters under the platform of Center for Citizens with Disabilities, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to expedite action and implement the disability act.

Addressing journalists during the demonstration, Executive Director of CCD, David Anyaele, expressed displeasure at the lukewarm and insensitive attitude of government towards the implementation of the act.  SaharaReporters Media

The protesters visited various government offices including Ministry of Justice and office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation to register their demands.

 They vowed to inspect all public buildings to ascertain the level of compliance as contained in the act and threatened to shut down all offices yet to comply with the provision of the act.

The act prohibits discrimination against the physically challenged persons in public transportation facilities, including seaports, railways and airports, and compels service providers to make adequate provisions for them.

It also enforces their rights and privileges to education, healthcare, priority in accommodation and emergencies.

President Buhari had on January 17, 2019 signed the bill into law following its passage by the National Assembly.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Nigerian Government Seized Our Salaries For Going On Strike - Health Workers
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
ACTIVISM Xenophobia: One Protester Killed In Lagos By Police As Mob Burns Van
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians In UK Protest Buhari Visit
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Opinion After Jos Bombing, Nigerian Government Ranks Worst Government In World
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion The Comeuppance Of All Rapists By Tochukwu Ezukanma
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Dramatic Photos Show Poverty–Ravaged Community Where Chevron Gas Explosion Took Place In Bayelsa
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Court Removes Ifeanyi Ubah As Senator
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Amotekun Is Illegal, Will Ruin South-West 2023 Presidency Chances –Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Àmòtékùn: Where Is Bola Ahmed Tinubu? By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Defend Your Ancestral Land, Ooni Of Ife, Wole Soyinka Tell Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Can Amotekun Really Cost South-West 2023 Presidency As Miyetti Allah Warned? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Group Gives Tinubu 24 Hours To Disclose Position On Amotekun
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Money President Buhari Appoints Kingsley Obiora As Central Bank Deputy Governor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Imo Gubernatorial Judgment: When Number Four Became Number One By Achike Chude
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria, Five Other West African Countries Condemn Renaming Of CFA Franc To ECO
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Ladies Trafficked To Lebanon Begs To Return Home After Nigerian Embassy Rejects Them
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Holds Emergency NEC Meeting, Plans to Protest Ihedioha's Removal
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Malami: Bring It On... Or Go To Blazes! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad