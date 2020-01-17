BREAKING: Physically Challenged Persons Protest In Abuja, Demand Implementation Of Disability Act



Irked by non-implementation of Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act one year after it was signed into law, scores of persons living with disabilities have staged a protest in Abuja to call for its implementation.

The protesters under the platform of Center for Citizens with Disabilities, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to expedite action and implement the disability act.

Addressing journalists during the demonstration, Executive Director of CCD, David Anyaele, expressed displeasure at the lukewarm and insensitive attitude of government towards the implementation of the act.

The protesters visited various government offices including Ministry of Justice and office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation to register their demands.

They vowed to inspect all public buildings to ascertain the level of compliance as contained in the act and threatened to shut down all offices yet to comply with the provision of the act.

The act prohibits discrimination against the physically challenged persons in public transportation facilities, including seaports, railways and airports, and compels service providers to make adequate provisions for them.

It also enforces their rights and privileges to education, healthcare, priority in accommodation and emergencies.

President Buhari had on January 17, 2019 signed the bill into law following its passage by the National Assembly.

