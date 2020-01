A High Court sitting in the Bwari area of Abuja has removed Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party from the National Assembly.

FLASH: Court Sacks Senator @Dr_IfeanyiUbah Having Used Forged NECO Certificate @NGRSenate. — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 17, 2020

The sacking of Ubah, who represented Anambra South district in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, follows the removal of Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.