Group Gives Tinubu 24 Hours To Disclose Position On Amotekun

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 17, 2020

 

An association, Save Lagos Group, has given former Lagos State governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, 24 hours to reveal his position on the newly established South-Western security network known as ‘Operation Amotekun’.

Tinubu has remained silent on Amotekun since its launch by South-West governors last week.

Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), had on Tuesday declared the outfit as illegal while the South-West governors have remained unfazed.

In a statement on Friday, Convener of the group, Adeniyi Sulaiman, said they were giving Tinubu 24 hours to speak up.

Sulaiman, according to a report by PUNCH to be courageous regardless of his rumoured Presidential ambition.

The activist rubbished threats by Northern groups like Miyetti Allah, which stated that supporting Amotekun may cost the South-West the Presidency in 2023.

He commended several personalities like Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka; Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Debanjo; legal practitioner, Femi Falana, SAN; Chief Olu Falae, Otunba Gani Adams and several others for speaking up for people of the region.

